UAE strongly condemns Pakistan terror attack in Bajaur region

Establishment of these entities also represents a first step towards investigating and cracking down on financial crimes
The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Bajaur region in northwest Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement expressing UAE's condemnation of the criminal acts taken place.
It further rejected all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and contradict human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government, its people, and the families and relatives of the victims of the terrorist act, wishing for a speedy recovery of all those injured.
ALSO READ:
Establishment of these entities also represents a first step towards investigating and cracking down on financial crimes
Netizens showered their blessings and love for the ruler and his sibling
Service could be accessed by filling and submitting requests along with the required supporting documents and paying the fees
Wax figure relocated from London to the emirate and was unveiled by her son, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
The emirate's first royal female pilot has accomplished several feats, including becoming the first woman to pilot the AW609 tiltrotor
'Barbiecore' has taken over the world, and several eateries have introduced delicacies to cash in on this frenzy
The luxury segment will continue to drive the capital value of the mid and affordable units as well
The new Barbie movie which was released worldwide earlier this month has unearthed a flood of memories for many