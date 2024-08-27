UAE strongly condemns Israeli minister's remarks on building synagogue in Al Aqsa mosque

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 7:19 AM

The UAE strongly condemned and denounced the statements of an Israeli minister regarding the establishment of a synagogue in Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement, stressed for the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and not to tamper with it.

The authority also reiterated the UAE's firm position on providing full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and to stop serious and provocative violations therein.

