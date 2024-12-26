UAE strongly condemns Israel minister's entry into Al Aqsa Mosque

Photo: AFP file

The UAE has strongly condemned how Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir entered Al Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli police. This move is considered "a provocative and incitement act" against Muslims and an act of extremism, the foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) reiterated the UAE's firm position on the need to provide full protection to Al Aqsa Mosque. Serious and provocative actions should be stopped, it added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The role of Jordan in caring for the holy sites and endowments have to be respected in accordance with international law and the existing historical status quo, the ministry said.

Mofa warned of the serious repercussions of the ongoing incursions and violations of rules at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in light of the tension in the region. It called on the Israeli authorities to stop the escalation and refrain from taking steps that may exacerbate tension and instability,

The UAE's firmly rejects all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and threaten further escalation, the ministry said.