UAE: Stranded job-seeker who 'lost an eye' flown home

The embassy paid for his flight ticket and arranged all necessary paperwork

by

Ashwani Kumar
Sunil — Photo: Supplied
Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:01 PM

Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:11 PM

A stranded Indian national — who overstayed his visit visa and lost his vision in one eye — was recently flown home, with the help of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Sunil, who hails from the southern state of Kerala, arrived in the UAE on a visit visa in 2022. “I came looking for employment opportunities. However, I was unable to find a job,” he said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He ended up exceeding the duration of his visit visa and adding to his woes, he suffered from glaucoma — a disease that damages the eye’s optic nerve.


Sunil's condition got worse, leading to vision loss. “I lost one eye. I am losing vision in another eye," he said.

With his problems mounting, he sought assistance from the Indian Embassy's officials, who promptly took action.

“I contacted the Indian Embassy. The officials offered timely assistance, including air ticket and exit permits. I thank the embassy officials for their support,” Sunil said.

A spokesperson from the embassy confirmed facilitating Sunil’s repatriation to Kerala after completing the necessary paperwork and formalities.

“He sought help from the embassy. We completed the required exit formalities and issued him an air ticket. Sunil flew to his native place on Tuesday,” the spokesperson said.

The embassy has called on expats to strictly observe the UAE’s rules and regulations.

“The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi is committed to the welfare and assistance of all Indians in the UAE. All Indian nationals are also advised to carefully review the terms and validity of their UAE visas and follow the rules and regulations,” the spokesperson said.

Ashwani Kumar

