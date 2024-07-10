UAE: Stranded job-seeker who 'lost an eye' flown home

Sunil — Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:01 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:11 PM

A stranded Indian national — who overstayed his visit visa and lost his vision in one eye — was recently flown home, with the help of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Sunil, who hails from the southern state of Kerala, arrived in the UAE on a visit visa in 2022. “I came looking for employment opportunities. However, I was unable to find a job,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He ended up exceeding the duration of his visit visa and adding to his woes, he suffered from glaucoma — a disease that damages the eye’s optic nerve.

Sunil's condition got worse, leading to vision loss. “I lost one eye. I am losing vision in another eye," he said.

With his problems mounting, he sought assistance from the Indian Embassy's officials, who promptly took action.

“I contacted the Indian Embassy. The officials offered timely assistance, including air ticket and exit permits. I thank the embassy officials for their support,” Sunil said.

A spokesperson from the embassy confirmed facilitating Sunil’s repatriation to Kerala after completing the necessary paperwork and formalities.

“He sought help from the embassy. We completed the required exit formalities and issued him an air ticket. Sunil flew to his native place on Tuesday,” the spokesperson said.