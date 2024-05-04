UAE steps up drive to eliminate mosquitoes after rains

People of determination and senior citizens participated in the initiative to ensure cleanliness and safety of public spaces
The UAE will intensify efforts “to eradicate mosquito breeding hotspots and minimise mosquito infestation in various locations across the country", the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) announced on Saturday.
The UAE recently experienced heavy rainfall, which increased the risk of mosquitoes proliferating in stagnant water and damp areas.
As part of the third phase of the Anti-Mosquito Campaign, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Emirates Health Services (EHS) are also actively promoting awareness regarding diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and how these can be prevented.
“(We) will utilise cutting-edge international technologies with the highest standards to control mosquitoes in areas where they are prevalent. Special attention is directed towards controlling mosquitoes in water pools, recognising their widespread presence in such environments,” the MoCCAE said in a statement.
The ministry asked all community members to collaborate with local authorities in facilitating mosquito control efforts. Residents are urged to report any sightings or breeding locations of mosquitoes by calling the MoCCAE call centre at 8003050.
These locations — subject to investigation and control measures — include construction sites, stables, schools, farms, estates, gardens, parks, residential areas, race tracks, and areas that are damp because of water accumulation.
The public can help prevent and limit the spread of mosquitoes by eliminating stagnant water in irrigation basins, swimming pools, and fountains by either drying, covering, or moving them regularly, the MoCCAE said.
“The ministry will provide comprehensive information, guidance, and support to the community through various communication channels,” said Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, assistant undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the MoCCAE.
“We will leverage our expertise, resources, and qualified teams to effectively manage any developments or changes contributing to the heightened spread of mosquitoes across various regions,” she added.
“All materials used in mosquito control exclusively target mosquitoes and are not harmful for humans and animals,” noted Eng. Othaibah Saeed Al Qaydi, director of the Municipal Affairs Department at MoCCAE.
The Ministry also underlined the importance of repairing water leaks, which serve as a primary breeding ground for mosquitoes, and maintaining cleanliness in areas where rainwater accumulates.
“We emphasise on the vital role of national collaboration in tackling the biological challenges confronting us. This entails close cooperation among relevant authorities at both national and local levels to address health hazards comprehensively and safeguard the society on all fronts,” noted HE Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Centre at NCEMA.
The current drive is part of the third phase of the national anti-mosquito campaign, initially launched by MoCCAE in February 2022. It will continue until May 2025.
