Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 8:51 PM

A spike in UAE staycations has been observed over the past few days as families begin planning their half-term getaways.

Many private schools are heading for a week-long break starting either from October 14 to 18 or October 21 to 25, offering students and families some respite from rigid academic routines.

Half-term breaks vary from one school to another, with some opting for a full week off and others settling for a long weekend – as long as they meet the minimum school days of 182 for international schools.

Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com, said: “By October, the weather in the UAE will improve, leading to a 15- to 20-per-cent increase in demand for staycations. Instead of travelling abroad during the short break, more people now prefer to stay within the country and opt for staycations.”

Some popular destinations include Dubai’s Palm areas, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and Ras Al Khaimah, he said.

“Properties on the Palm are particularly in high demand, with a preference for five-star hotels. This trend is seen annually,” he added.

Bookings for National Day holidays begin

Besides the half-term demand, bookings for the National Day holidays in December are also coming in, Babu said.

"Many are opting for visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations to avoid travel complications. Popular choices include Bangkok, CIS countries, and the Maldives.”

“Even for the longer December break, the demand is also already evident, with a 15- to 20-per-cent price increase in December, as reflected in our data,” added Babu.

Tourism experts highlighted that residents have a wide variety of options, ranging from world-renowned properties like the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, luxurious hotels on Yas Island, and Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, to lesser-known treasures in Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes, said: “Half term is always a good time for staycations as the weather improves, with the enquiries already having increased by 15 per cent. Those who are not travelling opt for properties that have outdoor facilities, including beach properties, assets on golf courses or properties where one can explore places on foot.”

“In addition to this we also see international tourists coming for their half term breaks as the weather starts to get better. Dubai also gives us the most number of local guests followed by Abu Dhabi.”

They mentioned that with the changing season, a significant increase in rates is anticipated until Easter next year.

“The trick is – if you know when you want to go – book early and take advantage of early booking discounts,” added Mahtani.