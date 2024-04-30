UAE stands in solidarity with Kenya, offers condolences over deaths in floods

Food safety authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore banned four spice products from popular Indian brands after finding they contained a harmful substance
The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Kenya over victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a dam collapsing that led to a number of deaths, and severe damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Kenya, and to the families of the victims.
At least 46 people were killed on Monday morning in a mudslide and flash floods in Mai Mahiu town in central Kenya, the African country's interior ministry said in a situation report.
Rescuers were searching on Tuesday for at least 91 people missing in heavy flooding across Kenya.
