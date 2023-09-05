UAE: Sri Lankan national wins Dh20 million grand prize with Big Ticket

Through their work, they have displayed the beauty of the sea, desert and the heritage as well as its people and wildlife
A Sri Lankan national in the UAE has won the Dh20 million grand prize with Big Ticket in its weekly e-draw on Sunday, September 3.
Thurailingam Prabagar, with the ticket number 061680, took away the top prize of Dh20 million.
He was followed by Indian national Selvaraj Thangayan, who claimed the second prize of Dh100,000, and Nodir Kutliev, an Uzbek national who took away the third prize of Dh90,000.
Seven others claimed cash prizes ranging between Dh20,000-Dh80,000. These consisted of Indian and Filipino nationals.
Anyone who purchases tickets during the month of September will have the chance of winning Dh15 million grand prize on October 3.
Tickets can be bought online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.
ALSO READ:
Through their work, they have displayed the beauty of the sea, desert and the heritage as well as its people and wildlife
Dubai Ruler and the Deputy Prime Minister dispatched similar messages
He was studying at home when he suddenly fell unconscious, according to a social worker
The Norwegian man is a person of determination who 'doesn't speak to anyone', making the search challenging, according to his family
The emirate's police impounded a total of 94 cars for violations like reckless driving, performing road stunts, unauthorised parades, among others
From December 22 to 24, malls will also be offering up to 90 per cent discount in a festive sale
With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilise it to prepare for the examination
Three expats, hailing from different countries, won the latest edition of the 'Triple 100 Raffle Draw'