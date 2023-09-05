UAE: Sri Lankan national wins Dh20 million grand prize with Big Ticket

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 7:36 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 11:30 PM

A Sri Lankan national in the UAE has won the Dh20 million grand prize with Big Ticket in its weekly e-draw on Sunday, September 3.

Thurailingam Prabagar, with the ticket number 061680, took away the top prize of Dh20 million.

He was followed by Indian national Selvaraj Thangayan, who claimed the second prize of Dh100,000, and Nodir Kutliev, an Uzbek national who took away the third prize of Dh90,000.

Seven others claimed cash prizes ranging between Dh20,000-Dh80,000. These consisted of Indian and Filipino nationals.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the month of September will have the chance of winning Dh15 million grand prize on October 3.

Tickets can be bought online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

