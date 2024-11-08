UAE: Spotted big QR codes at Abu Dhabi construction sites? Here's what they are for

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

Traditional construction signboards in Abu Dhabi are now replaced with QR codes providing live updates and comprehensive specifications about the project, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced on Friday.

The new regulation was made effective last month aimed at “improving the accessibility and integrity of ongoing developments across the emirate".

Previously, traditional signs displayed key details—such as the project’s name, construction firm, along with estimated start and completion dates.

With a QR code, the public — as well as inspectors and regulatory stakeholders — can access “live updates and comprehensive specifications about the development, covering its location, number, type, and an overview of the permit for the work being undertaken", the DMT said.

Here's how the QR code signage looks:

"Contractors have already been informed to revise their existing displays, with all new building projects featuring the codes prominently at the entrances of building sites," DMT added. "(This) ensures that all relevant information can be easily verified for accuracy and compliance." "The data accessed through the 'scannable' codes will be obtained from the Municipal e-Permitting System (MePS), guaranteeing that the permit status is up-to-date and accurately reflects any changes, including those related to the construction firms and engineering companies involved," said the DMT.