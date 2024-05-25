E-Paper

UAE: Speed limit reduced on two major roads in Sharjah

Motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit to ensure smooth traffic flow

Web Desk
Photo for illustrative purposes
Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 8:23 AM

Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 8:44 AM

Sharjah's Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) announced the reduction of the speed limit on Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road on Saturday, May 25.

In a social media post, the authority said that the speed will be reduced from100 km/h to 80 km/h. Motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads. Take a look at the map below:


Photo: X/Sharjah RTA
On Tuesday last week, Ras Al Khaimah Police announced a speed limit increase on a major road in the emirate, increasing the limit from 100kmph to 120kmph on the Al Watan Road.


