UAE: Soon, get your EV charged from anywhere with new service

Electric vehicle owners in the UAE can soon charge their cars at a location of their choice with the launch of a new service.

Cafu, the vehicle energy delivery and vehicle service platform, has announced it is expanding its offering to include a new electric vehicle charging solution, supporting the UAE’s shift towards green mobility.

Drivers will be able to choose from two options – a mobile premium on-demand EV charging solution, similar to the model the company currently operates with, or a mobile pop-up self-service which will be a trailer-based charging service option. Both options will be fast-charging and vehicle-agnostic, meaning the chargers can power any make and model of electric vehicle.

The service will be making its debut in the Middle East after it was launched in Canada last year.

Alaa El Huni, Chief Business Officer at Cafu said: “As a home-grown brand, it gives us great pride to offer this service to our customers here, enabling them to benefit from the convenience and efficiency we already provide with our fuel delivery service. We aim to support the UAE’s drive to move to sustainable transport by enhancing options for recharging, further encouraging drivers to switch to EVs and reduce the impact of carbon emissions on our environment.”

The new service will leverage the same class-leading AI-driven tech solution already used with the fuel delivery service and is accessed via Cafu’s Internet of Things-enabled platform. The service will not only be made available to individual consumers via the company's app, but also to fleets who want to switch to EV use but face high costs and long lead times for installing charging stations at their depots. The addition of semi-mobile locations to the company's network allows direct current fast chargers (DCFCs) to scale faster by removing the reliance on grid power and reducing costs and lead times.

The company has also entered into a partnership with leading German automotive manufacturer Audi and will become the official UAE charging partner for the brand starting in 2025.

René Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, said: “Our partnership with Cafu represents a natural evolution in Audi’s pursuit of redefining the electric vehicle experience. By bringing innovative solutions like mobile EV charging directly to our customers, we are addressing one of the key concerns in electric mobility—charging accessibility. This collaboration ensures that Audi drivers can enjoy the freedom and convenience of charging wherever they are, further enhancing the seamless transition to electric driving.”