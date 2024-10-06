UAE 'smishing alert': How to protect family from rising text scams

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 4:34 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 4:41 PM

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting families, with 28 per cent of attacks coming through 'smishing' attacks, according to UAE's Cyber Security Council.

What is 'smishing'? It is a type of phishing scam that occurs via SMS (text messaging). In a smishing attack, cybercriminals send text messages that often appear to be from legitimate sources, like banks, delivery services, or government agencies. These messages typically include a link or request for personal information, such as passwords, credit card numbers, or social security numbers.

The goal of smishing is to trick individuals posing as trusted sources into revealing sensitive information or downloading malicious software. To protect yourself from smishing scams, it's essential to:

Verify the sender: Teach your family members not to trust unknown numbers, and always verify any requests directly with the organisation. Verify all messages with a phone call.

Avoid clicking links: If a message looks suspicious, ask your loved ones not to click on any links.

Pro-active measures: Install security applications on family devices

Be cautious with personal information: Legitimate organisations typically don’t ask for sensitive information via text.

Mobile cybersecurity solutions: Android and iOS operating systems have built-in protections and functions, like blocking unapproved apps and filtering suspicious texts to a spam folder.