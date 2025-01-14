Drivers in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah who have their car impounded for violating traffic rules will soon get the opportunity to request for it to be seized in their custody instead of a yard.

The new smart service will cover all types of vehicles and most traffic violations, enhancing the flexibility and accessibility of this service.

Despite being close, the impounded car will be subject to electronic monitoring to ensure compliance by preventing movement from the designated impound location.

The emirate's police said in an Instagram post that the new "Smart Home Vehicle Impoundment System" will go into effect on January 20.

When the system becomes operational, vehicle owners can choose a suitable location for impounding their vehicles under their direct supervision while ensuring their care throughout the impoundment period.