UAE: 'Smart' housing for Haj 2024 pilgrims to 'enhance efficiency'

File Photo

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 4:19 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 4:23 PM

The UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office revealed that pilgrims in the holy sites this year will have a more efficient accommodation process, through the adoption of electronic services.

The office confirmed that it will work to provide housing lists. The lists provided will ensure a smooth process of allocating pilgrims to their tents.

The accommodation lists will also enhance efficiency, and will be provided at a sufficient time before the rituals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.