UAE skies to witness September Epsilon Perseids meteor showers on Tuesday

Skywatchers in the UAE can look up to see the September Epsilon Perseids meteor shower, which is currently active and will reach its peak on Tuesday morning.

The September Epsilon Perseids are expected to produce up to 8 meteors per hour at their peak on the early morning of September 10.

Various meteor showers observed around the world from time to time are caused by small celestial bodies, primarily composed of ice and dust that orbit the Sun on different timelines.

According to a master’s thesis titled Meteor Shower Identification for Observed Meteoroids in the UAE by Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, who currently serves as the Director of the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre, it is mentioned that, “Once a comet approaches the sun, and because of the heat and the solar pressure, some dust particles are ejected from the comet and remain behind it in what is called a comet trail."

“These small dust particles are called meteoroids, and they range from millimetres to few centimetres. When a meteoroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere, the temperature starts to increase because of the friction and the drag force, until all or most of the meteoroid sublimates. During this process, the atmosphere particles are ionized, and once the electrons return to their original state, the energy is released in a form of light, and this is called a meteor.”

Shedding light on the September Epsilon Perseids while speaking to Khaleej Times, Odeh added, “This is not an active meteor shower so it’s less talked about to the public and it is different from the Perseids which are a more active meteor shower. Although it can be seen from the UAE, its visibility may not be much.”

