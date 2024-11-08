UAE signs $3-million funding deal with WHO to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

Photo: AFP file

The UAE has signed a $3-million funding agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to support Sudanese refugees in neighbouring Chad.

As of last month, more than 680,000 Sudanese refugees have fled to Chad because of the ongoing violence in their country, according to recent reports from international relief organizations. Most of these fleeing are women and children, who have often arrived with minimal resources and in need of urgent assistance.

This 3-million contribution to support WHO’s operations in Chad aims to improve the health of Sudanese refugees, especially women and children, and enable WHO to enhance access to high-quality maternal and child health services, including vaccination and nutrition, and strengthen local health system resilience in affected regions.

In addition, the UAE and WHO have signed a second deal to establish a global logistics hub for emergency response.

Both agreements were signed in Abu Dhabi by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Dr Michael Ryan, WHO's Deputy Director-General and Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme.

Al Hashimy said: "The UAE, in collaboration with WHO, will continue to address international health challenges and serve vulnerable communities worldwide."

“This agreement reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to meeting global humanitarian needs and ensuring the continuity of life-saving aid in conflict zones and crisis-affected areas, in partnership with others," she added.