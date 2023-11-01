UAE: SIBF 2023 kicks off with new editions of Sharjah Ruler's landmark project

Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023

The 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Tuesday kicked off with the launch of the new books chronicling the evolution of the Arabic language over 17 centuries.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the new editions of his landmark project Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language.

In his inauguration speech, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad expressed how this had been a dream of his for over two decades and how he had an entire team working on it. “We are paving way for the understanding of Arabic language for people from all over the world,” he said. “It has taken over 300 scientists over five years to accomplish this.”

The project, which began in 2019, now spans 67 volumes and provides an in-depth insight into millions of words in the Arabic language. Inaugurating the session at the Expo Center in Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad signed a copy of the historical corpus on stage.

The first of its kind, the corpus chronicles the development of Arabic language over 17 centuries and delves into the history of several Arabic words.

The book festival will last 12 days during which visitors will be able to shop for more than 1.5 million titles at discounted prices, attend more than 1,700 activities and watch 130 shows.

Several renowned personalities including Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, astronaut Sunitha Williams and Egyptian comedian Bassem Yousef will grace the event and address residents

