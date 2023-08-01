UAE ships 250 tonnes of aid to support those affected by the crisis in Ukraine

Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
The UAE on Monday dispatched a ship carrying 250 tonnes of relief aid to support those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of Ukrainians.
The aid shipment, which includes personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets, will arrive in Poland and Romania by sea before being transported into Ukraine.
The Office of International Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is currently preparing another batch comprising school supplies, including computers for students and other school supplies.
Since the crisis began, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected in Ukraine, including the announcement of a $100 million donation to support Ukrainian civilians in October 2022.
The UAE also established an air bridge, sending 11 aircraft carrying some 550 tonnes of relief, food and medical supplies, 2,520 electric generators and six ambulances to civilians inside Ukraine, including two aircraft sent by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai. This is in addition to dispatching relief aircraft to support Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries, such as Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.
