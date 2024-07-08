UAE ship with largest aid cargo sets sail for Gaza

KT Photos: Shihab

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 3:49 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 4:11 PM

The UAE has dispatched its largest aid shipment yet to Gaza, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. The ship, which departed today, July 8, carries a total cargo of 5,340 tons — the biggest delivery in this ongoing humanitarian operation. This includes 4,750 tons of food items and 590 tons of shelter materials.

This latest aid vessel is the fourth in a series of Emirati ships headed to Al Arish, Egypt, and from there transported into Palestine. Previously, the third UAE aid ship set sail in March, carrying 4,630 tonnes of humanitarian supplies destined for the Gaza Strip.

Khaleej Times visited the aid ship before its departure today and spoke to Abdullah Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Red Crescent branch.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"This aid shipment is the largest we have sent so far as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3," he told Khaleej Times. "The 5,340 tons of vital supplies will make a significant difference in supporting our Palestinian brothers and sisters during this difficult time."

"The ship will reach Al Arish port in Egypt within 15 days via the Suez Canal, and from there the aid will be transported into Palestine," explained Al-Dhanhani. "Our Egyptian brothers are doing a tremendous job in managing the logistics and ensuring the daily delivery of aid from Al Arish into Palestine."

The 4,750 tons of food items consist of essentials such as 100 bags of tea, 1.5 litres of cooking oil, 400g of macaroni, 2kg of sugar, 5 bags of chickpeas, 5 cans of beans, 3 cans of tuna, 1kg of table salt and 1kg of red lentils.

The shelter materials include tents, bags specialised for women with necessary items, bags for children, blankets, mosquito nets, and water tanks — everything a family would need.