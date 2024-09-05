UAE: Sheikh Tahnoun, Faisal Al Bannai listed on Time's '100 most influential people in AI'

The one-meter asteroid was expected to land near Luzon island in Philippines, according to the European Space Agency
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Faisal Al Bannai were the UAE citizens listed on Time's 100 most influential people in AI.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to praise the two figures.
In a post, the Ruler wrote: "In a changing world where technologies are shaping the future global economy, at the heart of these technologies is artificial intelligence technology. Time magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most important figures in this field."
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE National Security Advisor, and chairman of G42, was mentioned among the 'shapers' on the list. "Among the list of those shaping the future of this technology globally, The Shapers, we see the name of my brother, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads several global institutions, companies, partnerships and programs to contribute to shaping the future of this sector, not only locally but globally, and thus contributes to determining the shape of the future global economy," continued the Ruler.
"The list also includes Faisal Al Bannai, a member of the national team in this sector, among the officials of the world’s leading companies in this field," he added.
Faisal Al Bannai is a prominent Emirati businessman and the chairperson of EDGE group. He is also the Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council as well as a member of the Emirates Research and Development Council.
Expressing the country's pride over their accomplishments, the leader concluded by saying: "The homeland is proud of you.. and is betting on what you bet on.. and the future is built with you and by you. And the future of our generations with you will be more beautiful, God willing."
ALSO READ:
The one-meter asteroid was expected to land near Luzon island in Philippines, according to the European Space Agency
Spreading rumours and fake news is a serious offence in the UAE, with penalties ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 in fines and imprisonment
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the country was working to 'using education as a tool to attract talent at an early age'
The rulers of Sharjah and Ajman offered similar cables of condolences
The winners of each tournament will meet in the Champions League later
The strategy was formulated with reference to the latest National Risk Assessment, which was developed using World Bank Group’s methodology
The Ministry expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability
The Ministry called on Israeli authorities to stop the escalation and not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region