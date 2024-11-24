UAE: Sheikh Mohammed to open Federal National Council session on Monday

An ordinary session of the UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) will be inaugurated on Monday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed will open the second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the FNC in the council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The meeting's agenda includes electing observers as per the council's rules and reviewing messages and recommendations related to government strategies, industrial development, public policies, and legislative matters. The council will also discuss the federal budget for the financial year 2025.

The ceremony will be attended by Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, senior civil and military officials, and members of the diplomatic corps in the UAE.

The council is set to review nine messages from Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

Among these messages are three messages that include the Cabinet's approval to discuss general topics like governmental policies on increasing birth rates in the country, the social support programme for citizens and its impact on low-income groups, and strengthening the role and status of the Arabic language as an official language of the state and a fundamental component of national identity.

Additionally, six messages address Cabinet decisions related to the council’s recommendations on six general topics.