E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on passing of Ahmed bin Humaid Al Mansouri's wife

Dubai Ruler visited the mourning tent in Al Ain on Friday

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Photo: Dubai Media Office

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 7:25 PM

Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:33 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday offered his condolences on the death of Shama bint Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, wife of Ahmed bin Humaid bin Amhi Al Mansouri.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Al Ain, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her soul and to grant her family patience and solace.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE