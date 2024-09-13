UAE: Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on passing of Ahmed bin Humaid Al Mansouri's wife

The family’s future decisions will be handled by courts in the Emirates
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday offered his condolences on the death of Shama bint Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, wife of Ahmed bin Humaid bin Amhi Al Mansouri.
During his visit to the mourning tent in Al Ain, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her soul and to grant her family patience and solace.
