UAE: Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of Mohammed bin Saeed Al Tayer

This was during his visit to the funeral hall in Umm Suqeim, Dubai

By WAM

Photos: Dubai Media Office/X
Photos: Dubai Media Office/X

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 9:03 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today offered his condolences on the death of the late Mohammed bin Saeed Al Tayer. This was during his visit to the funeral hall in Umm Suqeim, Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God to grant him a place in Paradise, and give patience and solace to his loved ones.


