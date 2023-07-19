UAE: Sheikh Mohammed leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Gulf-Central Asia Summit

The landmark event, attended by world leaders, will commence later today

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 1:54 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 1:59 PM

The UAE Vice-President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, is now on his way to Jeddah for the 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the Gulf-Central Asia Summit.

The events, being hosted by Saudi Arabia, will commence later today.

The Gulf-Central Asia summit will be the first-ever summit for six GCC states and the five Central Asian countries, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. It is being held amidst growing regional and international interest in Central Asia, in view of its location and geostrategic importance, and the natural resources.

The official delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohammed to the Jeddah meetings includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

