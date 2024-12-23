UAE: Sheikh Mohammed honours scientist for exceptional contributions to chemistry

Professor Omar Yaghi from Jordan won this year's Great Arab Minds award in the field of Natural Sciences, Dubai Ruler has announced on Monday.

Yaghi, who is a professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, was recognised for his exceptional contributions to the field of chemistry.

"We congratulate him on this scientific achievement and affirm that our region is rich with minds capable of making genuine contributions to human knowledge in various fields," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai in a post on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"His contributions are considered pioneering and revolutionary in the realm of reticular chemistry. He developed innovative methods for linking molecular units to form open structures through strong bonds," the post added.

Yaghi's research and innovations have significantly contributed to the development of advanced materials such as Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) and Covalent Organic Frameworks (COFs).

These materials are distinguished by their wide-ranging applications, including carbon capture, clean energy production, water extraction from air, and chemical catalysis, making them essential in addressing global environmental challenges.

Yaghi has published over 300 scientific papers, and his work has received more than 250,000 citations, "reflecting his profound impact on materials science and the development of sustainable solutions for a better future", the post said.