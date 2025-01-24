UAE: Sheikh Mohammed approves over Dh1 billion-worth housing applications this month

Over Dh1 billion-worth of housing application approvals were granted to more than 1,300 citizens in January through the Zayed Housing Programme, Sheikh Mohammed announced on Friday.

The Dubai Ruler shared the update on social media platform X, confirming that the number of beneficiaries would continue to rise throughout the year, with all requests set to be fulfilled. He also highlighted that over the past two years, a total of 13,000 citizen applications had been processed and approved.

"During the previous two years, 13,000 applications for citizens were closed and approved. The current waiting time before obtaining approval is two months (which is among the shortest waiting periods in the world)…", wrote Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Looking ahead, Sheikh Mohammed shared future plans to further streamline the process. "Our goal is to develop an integrated system to link all financing and housing agencies so that approval is granted within just one day... The citizen deserves better service... a better life... and a more beautiful future, God willing," he added.

In a related development, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme recently increased housing aid for beneficiaries building homes within designated residential compounds to Dh1.2 million. However, those building outside these areas receive a lower amount, capped at Dh800,000.