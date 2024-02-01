UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces zero bureaucracy programme, calls for end to 2,000 govt processes in a year

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 2:17 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 2:27 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced a new programme to reduce bureaucracy in the government.

The Ruler took to X to announce a programme where government agencies will work to cancel 2,000 procedures in a year, and reduce the time taken in government services by 50 per cent.

Sheikh Mohammed also said that incentives amounting to Dh1 million were announced for an employee or team that excels in eliminating unnecessary procedures.

In the tweet he said, "Our goal is to facilitate people’s lives. Our goal is to make people comfortable and serve people with what they deserve in the UAE. Our goal is to be the best government in the world in providing services."

