UAE: Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Belarus President; two leaders discuss international issues

Photo: WAM/X

President Sheikh Mohamed and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation to serve shared interests and advance development and prosperity in both countries.

This came during a meeting between the UAE President with Lukashenko, who is on a working visit to the UAE for several days.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Lukashenko and expressed appreciation for his keenness to expand UAE-Belarus relations to broader horizons of cooperation and development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The President of Belarus conveyed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception he received while visiting the UAE, stressing the importance Belarus attaches to strengthening ties and expanding shared interests with the UAE in various fields to foster growth and prosperity for the peoples of both countries.

He also underscored the continuous development in relations between the UAE and Belarus.