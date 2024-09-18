UAE: Sheikh Mohamed to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:40 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:47 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed will begin an official visit to the United States of America on Monday, September 23, the first of its kind for the Ruler since assuming the presidency of the country.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with US President Joe Biden the historic friendship between the UAE and the US, which spans more than fifty years.

They will also discuss ways to enhance their cooperation and strategic partnership in all fields, especially economy, trade, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, space, renewable energy, combating climate change, sustainability solutions, and other aspects that serve the vision of the two countries towards a more advanced and prosperous future for all.

