UAE: Sheikh Mohamed receives Emir of Qatar in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (June 2). President Sheikh Mohamed was at the forefront of receiving Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential flight in Abu Dhabi.
Also present at the reception was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; several ministers and officials; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, and Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE.
The Emir of Qatar is accompanied by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Personal Representative of the Emir; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of ministers and top officials.
