UAE: Sheikh Mohamed awards Indonesian President with 'Order of Zayed'

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 5:08 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 5:10 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today presented Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, with the Order of Zayed. The honour was bestowed in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the close relations between the two countries and enhance bilateral cooperation during his time in office.

The awarding of the Order of Zayed, which is considered the highest civilian honour granted by the UAE and is bestowed upon world leaders and heads of state, took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi during the Indonesian President's state visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed stated that awarding the Order of Zayed to Joko Widodo is a testament to the personal esteem held for him and the highly valued efforts he has made to advance UAE-Indonesian relations. The leader expressed his wishes for the Indonesian President's continued health and wellbeing, and for further progress and prosperity for the Indonesian people.

President Widodo conveyed his appreciation to the UAE President and expressed his pride in receiving the award, as it reflects the distinguished relations between the two countries and bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed, a globally inspiring figure with an enduring legacy of humanitarian values.