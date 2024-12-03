UAE: Sharjah resident wins Dh25-million prize in Big Ticket Draw

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Aravind Appukuttan, an Indian resident who lives in Sharjah, won a Dh25-million prize, with ticket number 447363, in the latest Big Ticket draw held on Tuesday, December 3.

As the hosts tried to call Aravind, his friend reached him first. The Indian expat realised he won something, but was left guessing as to what the amount was. The ticket that gave him Dh25 million was a free ticket, it was revealed.

When the Big Ticket team got a hold of him, they joked that the Sharjah resident who was out shopping "could now own a shop." The expat who works as a salesperson, who has been buying tickets for 2 years, said he "did not expect" the grand prize, which he will be sharing with 20 people.

The draw also brought on last month's grand prize winner, Prince Sebastian, who won Dh20 million on November 3. As last month's winner, Prince selected the ticket that crowned this month's new millionaire.

Along with the grand prize, the 'Dream Car' giveaway winner was announced. Harun Rashid, a Bangladeshi national who resides in Saudi Arabia, also took away a BMW 840I with ticket number 018422.

Four others also won cash prizes in the 'Big Win' contest. Abdul Nazer from Kerala, India won Dh100,000. MD Mehedi, a construction worker, won Dh50,000 which he will be sharing with 17 people.

Akash Raj, who has been buying tickets for 3 years, and hails from Kerala, won Dh70,000. He initially chose a box that opened to show an amount of Dh50,000 but opted to try again, even though it meant he would have to accept the second amount. Luckily, he opened a box behind which lay a bigger amount than his initial selection.

Similarly, Mohammed Haneff, who was flown in by Big Ticket, initially opened a box that revealed Dh30,000. However, he chose to try again and won Dh75,000.

Earlier, the raffle operator announced that a guaranteed Dh30-million prize is up for grabs during the month of December. Other than the winner of the grand sum, the draw will make four others a millionaire. Four weekly e-draws will be held, and one winner each will be crowned.

UAE residents can ring in the new year with the 'Big Win' contest, featuring cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. From December 1 to 25, participants who purchase two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction will automatically be entered into weekly draws.

One winner will be selected each week to move on to the contest, and the names of the confirmed participants will be up on the Big Ticket website on January 1, 2025.