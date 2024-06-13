E-Paper

UAE: Sharjah Police bust international cyberfraud gang, seize Dh3 million

The gang of five were operating from outside the UAE

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 9:21 PM

Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:04 AM

A gang of scammers comprising five people has been caught by the Sharjah Police, the authorities announced on Thursday.

The criminal network operated from outside the country and specialised in cyber fraud through a process called "173”.


In connection with the scam, more than Dh3 million have been seized from accounts linked to 11 anonymous reports registered with the police in the country, the authorities further said.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Police called on the public to be cautious in dealing with people of unknown identities so that they do not fall prey to electronic phishing.

