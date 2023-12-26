UAE

UAE: Sharjah Police ban celebrations, fireworks on New Year's Eve

The move is to express solidarity to the people of Gaza

by

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 9:31 PM

Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 10:00 PM

The Sharjah Police on Tuesday announced a ban on New Year's Eve celebrations and firework displays as a way of expressing solidarity to the people of Gaza.

The authority appealed to all institutions and individuals to cooperate and added that it will take legal action against those who violate the instructions.

