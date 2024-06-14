UAE: Sharjah man jokes about his son's graduation, billionaire replies with job offer

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 9:11 AM

A Sharjah man who took to Twitter to complain about his son’s school graduation ceremony being too far away from home, was pleasantly surprised when his rant was met with offers of a job, degrees, free services and whole lot of other gifts.

Platform X user @uaedivers complained that his son was graduating from a Sharjah school but the ceremony was being held in Dubai. “My son's school in Sharjah, graduation is at the Dubai World Trade Centre,” he wrote in Arabic on X. “Why at Dubai World Trade Centre? Is Mohamed Alabbar graduating?”

He was referring to the Emirati entrepreneur known for founding Emaar Properties. And as with many things on the internet, the tweet which he put out last Thursday went viral and the billionaire responded to it with an incredible offer.

“Congratulations on your son’s graduation, and God willing, he will be like Mohamed Alabbar or greater…and his job after graduation is on us,” he replied.

The father replied with gratitude. “May God bless you and your family, and you made me happy with your response and your patience in accepting my jokes,” he replied.

Outpouring of support

The tweet, which had been seen by more than one million people, attracted an incredible amount of support.

Telecom operator Du was one of the first companies to offer a gift to the boy. The company promised him a special phone number and package for his graduation. In a statement to Khaleej Times, the company said it was “thrilled” to offer him the gift.

“This gesture reflects du’s unwavering commitment to fostering happiness and well-being within the UAE community. du has always been proactive and engaged with the community on social media, celebrating the achievements of the nation’s youth and supporting them as they embark on their future endeavours. We wish him the very best as he steps into this exciting new chapter of his life. May it be filled with success, joy, and endless opportunities,” read the statement.

Digital Dubai platform responded with yet another offer. “Congratulations. [Your son] has a technical training programme from us,” they wrote. “Technical skills are very important in the labour market and a basis for future jobs.”