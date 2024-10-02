UAE: Sharjah International Book Fair to be held from November 6-17

The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced that the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair will be held from November 6 to 17.
The event, which attracts local, Arab and international publishing houses, will host writers, authors, thinkers and creatives from various fields, to participate in sessions that shed light on issues of literature, culture and thought, and review their pioneering literary and intellectual experiences.
The authority revealed that this edition of the fair celebrates the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour and will witness a wide range of cultural and artistic events, including interactive workshops, book signing sessions.
It will bring readers together with their favourite authors, artistic, theatrical and global touring performances that create an atmosphere of cultural and creative diversity, in addition to cultural forums that provide an opportunity for dialogue and knowledge exchange between attendees and participants.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Today, the need to affirm the centrality of books in building bridges of human communication between nations and peoples is greater than ever before. Therefore, the Sharjah International Book Fair represents a living message co-written by thousands of writers, authors and artists from the world here in Sharjah, to re-draw the attention of the entire world to the fact that all the achievements that civilisations aspire to begin with a book, and every noble value that is rooted in the conscience of peoples is embodied in a book," Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, said.
ALSO READ:
The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back
The highly anticipated 321 Festival, which features live entertainment, will take place at two locations from December 6-8
Residents have been urged to contact the authority via other platforms
Law enforcement and crisis management representatives gathered in Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional and global virtual training exercise
The study showed how 8 out of 10 residents reported receiving a 'very caring experience' from the country's healthcare system
Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
Museums Express houses exhibits, including Ahmad ibn Majid’s Compass to the World and a model of Al Bateel