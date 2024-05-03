UAE: Sharjah intercity buses resume operations after being temporarily suspended

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 6:32 PM

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the resumption of its intercity bus services from today.

On May 2, as heavy rainfall hit the country, the authority announced that it will be temporarily suspending its intercity bus operations.

Heavy rains had been pounding the country since midnight on Thursday, with Dubai seeing showers and lightning as early as 2.35am, according to alerts issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

