UAE sends relief supplies to families in Lebanon ahead of winter

Photo: @DXBHumanitarian/X

The UAE has sent relief supplies to displaced families in Lebanon as winter draws near.

A convoy of 27 trucks, carrying 192 tonnes of relief supplies, was dispatched from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Lebanon.

It is part of the 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign and comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and comes unde the Dubai Humanitarian's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. "Guided by the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai stands firmly by Lebanon in its time of need. This aid convoy, a powerful symbol of partnership and compassion, reflects our collective commitment to alleviating suffering and bringing hope to communities facing unprecedented challenges," Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said.

