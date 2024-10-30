UAE sends fifth aid ship to Gaza Strip in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Photo: File

The fifth UAE aid ship departed from Hamriyah Port in Dubai, bound for the Egyptian city of Al Arish, the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence announced today. The ship is carrying 5,112 tonnes of humanitarian aid supplies aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The shipment includes food supplies, shelter materials, medical supplies, and five ambulances. This aid has been coordinated with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. To date, the total aid delivered to Gaza has surpassed 34,000 tonnes.

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE launched multiple projects, including establishing two field hospitals, one in Gaza and another (named the UAE Floating Hospital), as a floating facility off the coast of Al Arish.

Additionally, the UAE has set up five automated bakeries and provided flour for eight operational bakeries in Gaza. The projects also include six desalination plants that currently produce two million gallons of water daily, benefiting over 600,000 people in the Strip. Furthermore, 53 successful airdrops have delivered 3,623 tonnes of humanitarian aid to remote areas in Gaza under the'Birds of Goodness' humanitarian operation.