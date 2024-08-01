E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE sends aid plane to Philippines after typhoon takes lives

The devastating typhoon hit the capital, Manila, and a number of areas such as Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon and Bangsamoro

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:15 PM

The UAE has sent a plane loaded with relief aid to the Philippines after devastating landslides and floods left people dead and caused significant damage to property, due to hurricane Katrina.

The humanitarian move comes under the directives of UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to extend a helping hand to brotherly countries in times of crises and natural disasters.


The devastating typhoon hit the capital, Manila, and a number of areas such as Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon and Bangsamoro. The plane's cargo included food supplies, shelter supplies, and medical equipment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The UAE's relief efforts aim to provide urgent assistance to help contain the repercussions of this natural disaster, which resulted in a number of deaths, in addition to thousands who were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in temporary evacuation centres.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed that these efforts come within the framework of the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE to provide urgent humanitarian support around the world.

She said: “The directives of the President, may God protect him, to send aid to the Philippines embody the commitment of the UAE, its wise leadership and its people to the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, and the constant endeavour to be at the forefront of countries that provide aid, support and assistance to humanity during crises and natural disasters."

"This aid is part of the UAE’s global response to support international rescue efforts and enhance international cooperation in confronting disasters by standing by those affected and helping them,” she added.

Reem added that the solidarity of the Emirati people with the Filipinos in facing the repercussions of the typhoon reflects the appreciation they have for the Filipino community residing in the UAE and participating in the process of construction, growth and development. She pointed out that the UAE's relationship with the Philippines is historical and solid.

Al Hashimy also expressed her confidence in the ability of the Filipino people and their government to contain effects of the storm and its aftermath as soon as possible.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE