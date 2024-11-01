UAE sends 40 tonnes of aid to Lebanon

Photo: Screengrab from WAM/X

The UAE has dispatched the fifteenth aircraft carrying additional aid to Lebanon, delivering 40 tonnes of essential food packages, particularly for children. The provisions are part of the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" national campaign, which was launched following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

With this flight, the UAE has delivered 672 tonnes of relief to the brotherly Lebanese since the beginning of October 2024, with close follow-up from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed the leadership's commitment to urgently respond to humanitarian needs and provide essential relief supplies to the people of Lebanon in the face of ongoing adversity and challenging circumstances.

These endeavors reflect the enduring humanitarian legacy left behind by the late Sheikh Zayed, as well as the values and principles deep rooted in all segments of UAE society.