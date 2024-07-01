UAE: Sending your maid back home? How to cancel work permit

She is also the first Emirati officer specialising in virtual and augmented reality to serve at the organisation
Whether your domestic help wants to go back to their home country or you are unsatisfied with the services, there eventually comes a time when residents have to bid farewell to their house help.
The UAE has put in place stringent laws to ensure that domestic workers are not hired without a work permit or that these permits are not used for any other purpose. There may also be penalties for not cancelling a worker's permit on time or overstaying their visa duration.
As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000 will be imposed on anyone who employs a maid without a work permit and UAE residency visa. The same goes for individuals who use work permits for domestic workers for other purposes.
Once you have decided to discontinue the services offered by your employed maid, here is how you can cancel his/her's work permit. This applies for those inside or outside the country.
It takes up to one working day for the entire process to be completed.
Fees
For residents cancelling the worker's permit in Dubai, the entire process costs Dh85.75. Costs and process may differ for workers who have been outside the country for more than three months.
In other emirates excluding Dubai, a fee of Dh65 will be charged.
