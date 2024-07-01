UAE: Sending your maid back home? How to cancel work permit

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 10:17 PM

Whether your domestic help wants to go back to their home country or you are unsatisfied with the services, there eventually comes a time when residents have to bid farewell to their house help.

The UAE has put in place stringent laws to ensure that domestic workers are not hired without a work permit or that these permits are not used for any other purpose. There may also be penalties for not cancelling a worker's permit on time or overstaying their visa duration.

As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000 will be imposed on anyone who employs a maid without a work permit and UAE residency visa. The same goes for individuals who use work permits for domestic workers for other purposes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Once you have decided to discontinue the services offered by your employed maid, here is how you can cancel his/her's work permit. This applies for those inside or outside the country.

Visit the MOHRE website where you can submit a request to cancel the domestic worker's work permit or their employment contract through one of the service channels

Select the reason for cancellation

Pay the required fees

After paying the amount, the application will be forwarded electronically for verification of compliance

In case of any shortfalls, these will be reported to the customer for completion

Approvals or rejections will be communicated to the customer via text message and e-mail

After the service has been completed, the ministry's seal will be placed

The cancellation document will be sent to the employer via email

It takes up to one working day for the entire process to be completed.

Fees