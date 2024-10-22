UAE sees 3.3% increase in number of births in last 10 years

The number of births in the UAE increased by 3.3 per cent in the last ten years, the country's Government Media Office said on Tuesday.

Mohammed, Zayed and Abdullah are the most common male names in the country while Maryam, Fatima, and Aisha were the most popular female names, it added.

The media office also said that 96,631 infants were born in the year 2022.

The UAE, however, has one of the highest rates of secondary infertility — the inability to have a child after previously giving birth — in the world.