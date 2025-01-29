UAE: Saw a good deal online? Beware of car buying scams, Abu Dhabi Police warn

Heavily discounted sale advertisements on social media can be tempting, but these attractive deals often mask fraudulent schemes.

Abu Dhabi Police on Monday warned the public about potential fraud in car buying and selling transactions, especially those taking place through social media platforms. Authorities are urging individuals to ensure that they have received full financial payment or a legitimate financial receipt before completing any car deals.

Reports indicate that fraudulent transactions are on the rise. Scammers provide fake financial receipts, allowing for immediate possession of the goods but postponing the actual payments. These fraudulent schemes are often presented with tempting offers at unusually low prices, luring victims into making hasty decisions.

Authorities emphasised the importance of verifying the legitimacy of sellers and ensuring that all financial transactions go through authorised channels to avoid falling victim to scams. The police advised individuals to be cautious and to avoid rushing into purchases, particularly when deals seem too good to be true.

Abu Dhabi police also called on owners of warehouses, construction sites, and individual properties to prioritise security measures to protect their assets. In an official appeal, owners are advised to hire security personnel and deploy modern surveillance technologies, such as up-to-date security cameras, to ensure the safety of their properties.

The force emphasised the crucial role of the community in preventing crime and enhancing public safety. They highlighted that residents are vital partners in the successful implementation of its strategy and vision to make Abu Dhabi a global leader in maintaining safety and security.