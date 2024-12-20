UAE: Security guard in Abu Dhabi wins Dh1 million on her first Big Ticket try

When Filipino security guard Christine Requerque Pedido came across Big Ticket’s promotions on Facebook earlier this year, she decided it was finally time to give it a try.

The 36-year-old's connection with the luck contest began in 2018 during her first job in the UAE. Back then, she was drawn to the idea of trying her luck but couldn’t afford a ticket.

Fast forward to now, she has bagged the latest prize from the contest — Dh1 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pedido has been living in Al Ain for the past four months and is currently residing in company accommodation with her colleagues. She works hard while her family remains back home in her home town.

"To win on my very first ticket feels absolutely surreal,” she said with excitement. “I never expected this would happen, but it proves that luck can find you when you least expect it.”

Photo: Supplied

Pedido and 10 of her colleagues joined forces to purchase the ticket, and now they’re carefully planning their next steps.