UAE: Schools report spike in headaches, stomach issues among students post-summer break

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Many students are returning to school with complaints of headaches and stomach issues following the long summer holidays, said school leaders and doctors in the UAE.

As students completed a full week of classes, educators said these issues are probably linked to transitioning from more relaxed summer routines to structured school schedules.

Institutions across the country resumed classes on August 26 after a two-month-long summer break.

Dr Mirrah Agha Kandil, Group Senior Doctor, GEMS Education, said, “As students return from the summer holidays, we have observed cases of stomach aches and headaches in our school clinics. These are likely attributed to the adjustment from more relaxed routines during the summer break to school routines with early morning starts, and exposure to new environments during travels over the summer.”

'Stay home if unwell'

Schools adhere to a stringent ‘stay home if unwell’ policy to ensure a healthy and safe environment for students.

“At the start of the academic year and term, our school medical teams routinely send information to parents, outlining symptoms that warrant keeping children at home. To ensure a safe return to school, we advise both students and staff to be symptom-free for at least 24 hours without the aid of medication,” said Kandil.

Additionally, infection control measures at institutions include the presence of trained nurses, designated isolation rooms, and rigorous cleaning protocols that are in place to prevent and mitigate the spread of illnesses within UAE school communities.

Kandil said, “As we approach the flu season, our schools are proactively promoting healthy habits, encouraging immunisations, and organising awareness sessions.”

Principals at Indian curriculum schools also emphasised that as children adjust to being back in classrooms, they’re more exposed to common illnesses, and the change in routine can impact their well-being.

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director of DPS Dubai, said, “We have observed a small number of students experiencing mild illnesses after returning from the summer break. Given that many of them travelled to different countries, they may have been exposed to varying climates or environments.

“The most common complaints are stomach pain, headaches, minor scratches or wounds, and sports-related injuries, which are typical after travel or physical activity. While these cases are few, we remain fully prepared and vigilant in monitoring the health of our students,” added Nandkeolyar.

Sleep difficulties, increased anxiety

Meanwhile, doctors reiterated that while respiratory infections and gastrointestinal issues are common during the back-to-school period, awareness and proactive measures can help minimise their impact on children’s health.

Dr Hanan Elmorshedi, Specialist Pediatrics, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Dhafra, said, “Allergies are also fairly common during this season. Beyond that, some children are facing difficulties with sleep and increased anxiety, which is again likely linked to the transition back into the school environment.”