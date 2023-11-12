UAE: Schoolboy saves classmate's life; honoured by Sharjah Police

Ali Muhammad bin Harb Al-Muhairi (C) with General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police. Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 2:26 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 2:30 PM

In a remarkable display of courage, Ali Muhammad bin Harb Al-Muhairi, a student in Sharjah, swiftly acted to save the life of his classmate who had accidentally swallowed a coin.

General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, commended Ali for his heroic intervention and instinctive response, honouring him for his quick actions.

In a ceremony held at his office, General Shamsi commended Ali for his remarkable courage during the emergency and for aiding his friend. This recognition reflects the commitment of Sharjah Police to acknowledge and encourage positive contributions from individuals of all age groups in enhancing community security.

Highlighting the significance of Ali's actions, General Shamsi praised the young student's intuition and wise behaviour in the face of adversity. He emphasised that cultivating a sense of social responsibility and adherence to human duty starts in a nurturing educational environment. Ali's exemplary conduct is a testament to the positive impact of effective upbringing.

Ali Muhammad's father expressed his gratitude and thanked the General Command of Sharjah Police for bestowing this honour upon his son. He affirmed the shared responsibility of parents in instilling these principles within their children, contributing to the development of a security-conscious society capable of overcoming challenges.

ALSO READ: