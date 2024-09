UAE says it is not prepared to support plan for post-war Gaza without Palestinian state

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:55 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 10:06 PM

The UAE is not prepared to support a post-war plan for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted on X on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Muslim World League (MWL) has welcomed the statement issued on Friday by the Joint Ministerial Contact Group meeting in Madrid, which emphasised the group's commitment to implementing the two-state solution as the only way to establish peace and security, Saudi Press Agency reported.

