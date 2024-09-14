E-Paper

UAE says it is not prepared to support plan for post-war Gaza without Palestinian state

Meanwhile, the Muslim World League welcomed the statement by the Joint Ministerial Contact Group meeting in Madrid, which emphasised the group's commitment to implementing the two-state solution

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:55 PM

Last updated: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 10:06 PM

The UAE is not prepared to support a post-war plan for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted on X on Saturday.

“The United Arab Emirates is not ready to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state,” the UAE Foreign Minister posted on X.


Meanwhile, the Muslim World League (MWL) has welcomed the statement issued on Friday by the Joint Ministerial Contact Group meeting in Madrid, which emphasised the group's commitment to implementing the two-state solution as the only way to establish peace and security, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The meeting, attended by representatives of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Türkiye, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, the League of Arab States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, condemned all forms of violence and terrorism, and called for the two-state solution, based on international law, and the fulfilment of the rights of the Palestinian people and Israel's security.

