UAE says closely following Telegram founder Pavel Durov's case

The UAE is closely following the case of its citizen Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, who was arrested by the French authorities in Paris – Le Bourget Airport. The UAE has submitted a request to the Government of the French Republic to provide him with all the necessary consular services in an urgent manner.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that prioritising the welfare of UAE citizens, safeguarding their interests, and providing them with all aspects of support is a key priority for the UAE.
Durov was arrested on Saturday evening as part of a preliminary police investigation, according to French media. His arrest prompted a warning from Moscow to Paris that he should be accorded his rights, and criticism from X owner Elon Musk who said that free speech in Europe was under attack.
The Russian foreign ministry also said its embassy in Paris was clarifying the situation around Durov and called on Western non-governmental organisations to demand his release.
Telegram, in a short statement released after midnight Paris time, gave no details of the arrest but said the company abided by European Union laws and its moderation was "within industry standards and constantly improving".
(With inputs from Reuters)
