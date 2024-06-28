UAE: Worried about cars catching fire amid summer heat? Experts share safety tips

The lab will use cutting-edge technological and digital tools to detect, analyse, and remove illegally used audiovisual content
As temperatures cross 50ºC in the UAE, experts are reminding motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition to reduce risks of fire.
This comes after social media videos about vehicles catching fire started circulating recently.
Fire and automobile experts have been continuously urging motorists to understand the risks and learn the preventive measures that can reduce the likelihood of accidental combustion.
More often than not, intense heat is not the only factor that could trigger vehicle fires.
“The biggest contributor to vehicle fires is poor maintenance," Sam Malins, Group CEO of Reaction Fire Suppression, told Khaleej Times.
"Neglected engine compartments have a higher risk of catching fire," he said.
"I strongly recommend getting your vehicle serviced and checked before heading into the peak summer heat. It’s always a good idea to check any recalls that the manufacturer sends out and get them booked in with the garage as soon as possible."
“To prevent fires, motorists are advised to carry out regular maintenance and inspections of their vehicle, while keeping an eye on water and oil levels. One must tightly close the fuel tank cap, and refrain from smoking near a heated car. Also, turn off the engine when refuelling, and, more importantly, keep a fire extinguisher and first aid box inside the car," advised motoring expert Sony Rajappan.
Engine overheating is a common problem. “High temperatures put additional strain on the engine, potentially causing it to overheat and even ignite. Heat can also cause fuel to vaporise, which may lead to dangerous vapour build-up and potential fires,” noted Rajappan, who urged motorists to ensure they have the mandatory fire extinguisher.
“Apart from having a fire extinguisher, one can also install an automatic fire suppression system. It is a simple system that detects a fire and suppresses it automatically, all in a few seconds. They are easy to install and cheap to maintain,” added Malins.
Rajappan noted: “The real danger lies in the fumes from parts of the vehicle that can burst due to the heat, but its rare. Vehicle fires progress slowly in the early stages, providing occupants enough time to escape injury, except in the case of collisions. Most vehicle fires originate in the engine compartment,.
Malins reiterated vehicle maintenance and inspection are crucial to preventing vehicle fires and motorists must keep an eye on fluid leaks under vehicles, as well as cracked or blistered hoses, or wiring that is loose, has exposed metal, or has cracked insulation.
“Avoid throwing cigarette butts anywhere. When driving, be alert to changes in the way your vehicle sounds when running or to a visible plume of exhaust coming from the tailpipe. A louder-than-usual exhaust tone, smoke coming from the tailpipe, or a backfiring exhaust could indicate problems or damage to the high-temperature exhaust and emission control system on the vehicle,” Malins added.
According to Malins, escaping from a burning car is a challenge that requires fast thinking and even faster acting. “Stay calm and act swiftly. If your vehicle catches fire, pull over safely, evacuate everyone, turn off the ignition, and move at least 30 meters away. Alert emergency services immediately and do not re-enter the vehicle. Use a fire extinguisher cautiously if the fire is small. Avoid opening the hood or trunk if fire is suspected underneath to prevent worsening the situation."
He continued: "Make sure you don’t leave inflammable objects in your vehicle—especially in summer—like battery-operated devices (mobile phones, e-cigarettes, e-scooters, etc.) and inflammable liquids (fuel, hand sanitizers, lighters, etc.)."
Cars damaged by fire due to extreme summer heat would likely be covered under comprehensive insurance, not the basic third-party liability coverage. “Comprehensive insurance coverage protects against non-collision-related incidents, such as fire, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and certain weather conditions. If your car catches fire due to extreme heat, comprehensive insurance should cover the damage,” said Anas Mistareehi, CEO of eSanad.
Determining the cause of a car fire involves a systematic investigation. “If the cause isn’t immediately clear, insurance companies often appoint a loss adjuster to conduct further investigation and produce a detailed report pinpointing the exact cause of the fire. In cases of disagreement, an insurance expert may be hired to make a decision based on factual findings,” noted Mistareehi.
Coverage for fire damage caused by environmental factors like extreme heat is included in comprehensive insurance. However, there can be limits to this coverage.
“These limits often relate to the specific terms and conditions outlined in individual insurance policies. Factors such as policy limits, deductibles, and any exclusions for certain environmental events may impact coverage. It’s essential for policyholders to carefully review their insurance policy to understand the extent of coverage provided for fire damage due to environmental causes like extreme heat,” Mistareehi underscored.
